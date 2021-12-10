Thinkhouse Launches New Brand Proposition and Campaign for Life Style Sports

Thinkhouse has developed a new brand positioning as well as a new advertising campaign for Life Style Sports, Ireland’s largest independent sports retailer.

The campaign is currently running across TV, outdoor, digital and social as well as in-store and across the brand’s owned channels.

Following research by Core, Life Style Sports commissioned Thinkhouse to develop the brand’s new positioning to help make it distinctive in what is a busy and competitive market. Having worked with Life Style Sports for over four years, Thinkhouse worked in partnership with the company’s go-to-market team to develop ‘Fit With Benefits’, the brand’s first major through-the-line ad campaign, born out of its new positioning.

“The research unlocked a truth that we built the creative idea on – performance has more than one meaning. We also wanted to dramatise the benefits of being fit – something that’s important to the Life Style Sports customer,” says Jane McDaid, head of creative innovation, Thinkhouse.

“This campaign is stripped right back to the essence of how it feels to be fit, and the benefits that come with that. Fit with Benefits is courageous in the simplicity of its message, the minimalism of its creative and the cheekiness of its tone. It gives clear standout in a category that is awash with hard-to-differentiate players. As this campaign unfolds, it also highlights the benefits that come with shopping with Life Style Sports – reinforcing important functional messages such as next-day-delivery; the best brands and new releases,” she says.