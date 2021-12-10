Record Media Creates New Entrepreneur Series for EY Ireland

Record Media, the production and publishing business set up by Richie Kelly and James Wynne has launched a new online series of films for EY called Architects of Business.

The films are designed to showcase the knowledge, expertise and determination of leading Irish entrepreneurs and season 1 will feature ten well known business leaders in a series of “access all areas” style documentary films. Entrepreneurs including Denis O’Brien of Digicel, John Purdy of Ergo, Aimee Connolly of Sculpted by Aimee, Mark Barrett of APC and Brendan Mooney of Kainos will share details of their greatest obstacles, their most revered achievements as well as precious advice for those wishing to embark on the road less travelled.

The series kicked off this week with an interview with Denis O’Brien about how to successfully launch an idea to a global audience.

According to Roger Wallace, partner lead for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme: “The island of Ireland is home to an incredible array of entrepreneurs and at EY we are dedicated to supporting these exceptional individuals, who are key contributors to the prosperity of our economies and our communities. In this series we shine a light on just some of our island’s brightest leaders to show what it really takes to be a successful entrepreneur. I have been privileged to spend a significant amount of time with these people; listening to them, learning from them and helping them reach higher in the pursuit of their goals, and I’m delighted that so many others now also have the opportunity to tap into the wisdom they hold.”

“The EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme has been an incredible success story over the last 25 years in Ireland and we’re delighted to play our part in highlighting the incredible work this group delivers by partnering with EY Ireland on Architects of Business,” says Richie Kelly of EY.

“The series will curate invaluable insights that have been generously shared by the EOY alumni network and our hope is that these films, and the wisdom and practical advice that’s shared, will serve to inspire existing and aspiring entrepreneurs. Our production approach means that business leaders can share, first-hand, straight to camera, the fundamental rules of business that have guided them on their road to success,” he adds.