Packed.House Continues Expansion With New Hires and Executive Reshuffle

Packed.House has made a number of key appointments as it continues to expand its operations.

Niall Murtagh has moved into the role of sales director from his previous position as performance director, where he will lead the sales and strategy of the commercial team. Sarah Downey, meanwhile, has been promoted to head of ad operations, having previously held leadership positions in media companies like Distilled Media.

Elsewhere, Peter Meehan has taken up a group role as group digital engagement manager, having previously worked with Pearl & Dean London.

Meanwhile Su Duff has become group director of marketing and research, working across Packed.House, Wide Eye Media and Wide Eye Outdoor. Her appointment follows that of Eoin Wrixon who took up the role of CEO of Packed.House earlier this year in addition to his role as CEO for Wide Eye Media and Wide Eye Outdoor.

Packed.House, which publishes Entertainment.ie, Beaut.ie and FamilyFriendlyHQ, has also made a number of editorial and content appointments. Entertainment.ie editor David O’Shaughnessy has stepped into the role of interim head of content development across entertainment.ie, Beaut.ie and Family Friendly HQ for a period of maternity cover.

Elsewhere Mike Finnerty joins as a content executive, with a focus on gaming, Simon Kelly also joins as a content executive and Ciara McDermott joins as content and listings editor. Finally, Ultan O’Cinnéide has joined the Packed.House creative team as video producer.