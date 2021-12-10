Showcase – Great OOH in 2021

This week, Sophie Hamilton, marketing executive, PML Group reviews some of OOH’s highlights in 2021

Showcase 2021

2021 was a year when advertisers re-engaged the core strengths of the channel to build their brands through the medium’s potent combination of high impact classic panels, digital innovation at scale and attention-grabbing special builds. OOH got its swagger back, and here we showcase some of that great work from the past twelve months.

Commencing Countdown

Dynamically enabled countdowns add a sense of urgency and drive response. These Liveposter powered campaigns, from Amazon Prime Video and Supervalu, ran like clockwork in 2021.

Data Driven Creativity

For a media channel consumed outside, weather is a powerful data source that enhances relevance in OOH creative. Both Rockshore and Bank of Ireland elevated their messaging via real time weather data and served via Liveposter.

Special Effect

Research in 2021 showed that consumers view OOH Special Builds as exciting, innovative and shareable. There were many standout activations in 2021, with Disney+ and Cadbury among the impressive innovations on display

Jab Done

The Belfast Telegraph combined powerful, thought provoking and impactful messaging with live Covid vaccine updates.

Bridge Between Worlds

All OOH has the potential to be a networked portal system, bridging the physical and online worlds via simple scanning. Pfizer, An Post and HSE brought their real world OOH audience into their online space in a seamless and natural way, via QR codes.

Local Knowledge

The need for brands to ensure localised tonality and activity is vital. Outdoor advertising is found in the heart of communities and resonates with local audiences. Whether it’s a classic format approach such as National Broadband Ireland or a dynamic digital approach, like Samsung, the outcome is highly effective.

Platform for Good

The pandemic reminded us all of the power of OOH in delivering simple and effective public information messaging. Outdoor continued to play its part in 2021, as a conduit for important communications around physical health, mental wellbeing and global sustainability.

Green Light

Nestlé Ireland became the first advertiser in the Irish market to use 100% recycled paper for an Outdoor advertising campaign. As a media channel with a tangible physical presence in public spaces, the OOH industry has a significant role to play in building a sustainable future and this campaign was an important marker on that journey.