Mediahuis and TikTok Receive IAB Ireland Gold Standard Certification

Mediahuis and TikTok have become the latest two publishers to get the IAB Ireland Gold Standard certification which is aimed at improving tackling ad fraud, upholding brand safety standards, improving the user experience and complying with the GDPR and ePrivacy laws.

Mediahuis and TikTok join Dentsu Ireland, DMG Media Ireland, News Ireland, Core, Google, Facebook and Reach plc, in becoming Gold Standard certified in Ireland.

Group M Ireland, Havas Media Ireland, IPG Mediabrands Ireland, OMG Ireland, Packed House, Quantcast, The Irish Times Group and Yahoo are also Gold Standard registered and working towards full certification.

In addition, IAB Ireland has announced that Diageo has become the latest brand supporter of the Gold Standard, joining the likes of AIB, An Post, Aer Lingus, Laya Healthcare, Nissan and Vodafone. Brand supporters commit to upholding the principles of the Gold Standard and to work with Gold Standard certified agencies, platforms, publishers and adtech companies.

According to Suzanne McElligott, CEO, IAB Ireland: “We are delighted to announce today two new IAB Ireland Gold Standard certifications: Mediahuis and TikTok. It is also great to welcome Diageo as a Gold Standard Supporter demonstrating the value advertisers place on partnering with companies that have invested significant resources in becoming Gold Standard certified and adhering to global standards across their business processes and delivery”

Chris Gordon, head of advertising operations, Mediahuis adds: “We at Mediahuis Ireland are delighted to be certified with the IAB Ireland Gold Standard. This mark of excellence will provide security and confidence to our clients and help in meeting client expectations around brand safety and trust. It’s been a pleasure to go on this important journey with IAB and we look forward to working with them in maintaining this benchmark.”

“We take our responsibility very seriously to ensure an in-app environment where people feel free to express themselves – for that they must feel safe, which in turn creates a safe environment for brands,” says Kris Boger, general manager, global business solutions, UK & Ireland, TikTok

“That’s why we’re committed to collaborating with industry leaders such as IAB Ireland on initiatives like this, and also why we continue to invest in new measures and work with respected industry partners to build out our suite of transparency and safety solutions for advertisers,” he says.