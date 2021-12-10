Javelin Creates Hybrid Jukebox for Toyota in Media First

In what is an Irish media first Javelin and Toyota have partnered to launch the “Hybrid Jukebox” in conjunction with Spotify.

An interactive playlist on Spotify, it allows listeners to build their very own playlist based on a series of personal answers to questions around their ‘adventurous spirit.’ The collaboration is to mark the launch of the new Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid.

According to Zoë Bradley, head of marketing communications, Toyota Ireland: “As a market-leading brand we strive to demonstrate innovative and leadership behavior through our media planning and we are delighted to bring this first-in-market activation to life with Spotify. This partnership is perfect for the launch of the brand new Yaris Cross self-charging hybrid which blends bold design, true SUV attitude on a compact scale, and the latest self-charging hybrid technology, providing electrified driving without a need to plug in. The Yaris Cross hybrid has all the latest tech features and this innovative Spotify feature brings this to life and we look forward to hearing how our customers engage with it.”

“Digitize, Spotify’s Partner in Ireland since 2013, are thrilled to collaborate with Toyota and Javelin on this innovative, market-first playlist generator,” says Carole O’ Dwyer, sales director, Digitize.

“Music is always the dream driving companion, complementing and enhancing your journey but sometimes you need a hand with finding the perfect playlist, this is where the Toyota Hybrid Jukebox comes in. Over the next couple of months, the Hybrid Jukebox will help Irish drivers generate a bespoke playlist for their next trip. Digital activations like the Hybrid Jukebox are a great way for brands to engage with Spotify listeners, drive awareness of their new range and deliver a great soundtrack for any journey. The activation will be supported with high-impact audio, video, and display campaign across Spotify targeting listeners based on age, interests, and behaviours. Irish consumers love engaging with music content and we love working with brands to bring ideas like this to life, we’re delighted to have partnered with Toyota and Javelin and look forward to seeing how it performs,“ she says.

To create a playlist click HERE