Conor Clavin Appointed CFO of GroupM

GroupM has appointed Conor Clavin as its chief financial officer, replacing Michael O’Reilly who has stepped down from the role.

Clavin has worked with GroupM for the past 14 years as finance director and is well established in the business and well-known among clients and media owners across the industry.

“Conor is perfectly placed to take on the CFO role. He has been a huge and continuous part of our business success during his 14 years at GroupM and I’m delighted to be able to promote him to the CFO role. He has more than earned this promotion. I look forward to working closely with Conor over the coming years to continue to transform and build our business,” says Bill Kinlay, CEO of GroupM which includes Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker.