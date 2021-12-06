Sinead Dennis Joins Publicis Dublin as Business Director

Sinead Dennis is joining Publicis Dublin as the agency’s new business director.

Well-known within the advertising industry she has chalked up agency experience working with a number of leading agencies including Core, TBWA\Dublin, In the Company of Huskies and The Public House. She has also lectured with the Digital Marketing Institute and early in her career she was identified by IAPI as “one to watch.”

In her new role, which she will take up in March 2022, she will lead the ongoing growth and development of the client service team for Publicis Dublin and report to the managing director of the agency, Geraldine Jones.

“Having worked with Sinead I know the exemplary standard of her work as a strategic problem solver as well as her ability to bring creative flair to lead high impact work for clients,” says Geraldine Jones.

“Sinead is a highly regarded leader in our sector and worked with many of our team and clients in Publicis when she worked with us during 2020. Sinead rejoins Publicis at a really exciting juncture for everyone in this sector. With brands and business leaders facing into a totally new landscape, Sinead will join the wider multi-disciplinary Publicis team working with some of the most progressive brands in Ireland and internationally. As we devise new solutions to new challenges and create value, we will continue to expand the team in Publicis, helping our clients to create sustainable growth in an evolving world,” she adds.