Thinkhouse Puts Its Stamp on the Christmas Season

The youth marketing agency, Thinkhouse has put its stamp on the festive season after it was invited to create the An Post Christmas stamp collection for 2021.

The design team at Thinkhouse, lead by Shane Kenna, created a series of colourful stamps that invokes a warm familial festive feeling and bring people a tiny bit of joy stuck to their Christmas post.

“Christmas 2020 was a tough time for all — we missed out on events such as hugs, family meals, visiting Grandparents, getting together with friends, looking at lights on busy shopping streets, and being with loved ones. We thought it would be really nice to visualise these simple Christmas moments in our stamps for 2021 in an uplifting, vibrant, colourful and positive way,” says Shane Kenna, creative director, Thinkhouse.