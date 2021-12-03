Shortlist for Research Excellence Awards is Announced

The shortlist for this year’s Research Excellence Awards, which are run by the Marketing Society of Ireland, has been published.

Behaviour and Attitudes have four campaigns shortlisted. RED C Research, Opinions, and Spark Market Research have three campaigns shortlisted. Meanwhile, Empathy, MCCP and Ipsos MRBI have also made it to the shortlist stage.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the annual awards lunch has been moved to Friday, February 18 2022.

According to Sinead Mooney, chairperson, Marketing Society of Ireland: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all those shortlisted for this year’s awards. Once again, this year the standard of entries has been outstanding. Our Grand Prix winner will also receive a prestigious speaking opportunity at next year’s ESOMAR Congress a unique platform to showcase the excellence and world-class expertise of the Irish research sector. The awards will now take place on the 18th of February 2022 and we look forward to hosting a special event. The event will be a celebration of the sector and its vital role in driving marketing forward in a way that ignites positive change.”

Last year, MCCP picked up the Grand Prix at the awards after it scooped three awards in total.

The shortlist is as follows:

Advertising and Advertising Media Research

RED C Research & Marketing Limited

Vodafone

Covering all the Corners

Behaviour & Attitudes

RSA/BBDO

Look at Grandma; New approaches to older pedestrian safety on our roads

Ipsos MRBI

Bank of Ireland

F****** BANK OF IRELAND! Taming a message to start a critical conversation



Brand Development & Strategy

Empathy

Britvic

Refreshing Mi Wadi – Explicitly & Implicitly

MCCP

Heineken

The Journey to Island’s Edge – Consumer Co-Creation to Evolve Stout in Ireland

Opinions

Bord Bia

Building a Brighter Future for Irish Apples

Public Policy & Social Research

Opinions

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Collaborating to Untangle the Complexity of Consent

RED C Research & Marketing Limited

Women’s Aid

Supporting Women’s Aid, Supporting Women

Behaviour & Attitudes

HIQA

Guiding governance on the digital health revolution

Product Innovation and NPD Research

MCCP

Heineken

The Journey to Island’s Edge – Consumer Co-Creation to Evolve Stout in Ireland

Spark Market Research

Bord Bia / Manor Farm

Chicken Raised Right

Empathy

Mondelez

“Counter of the Future” – Insight For Growth

Analytic Impact

Behaviour & Attitudes

Three

Sorting the wood from the trees: Building a machine learning model to tangibly improve service

RED C Research & Marketing Limited

Irish Life Health

A Healthy Appetite for Success

Opinions

Chill Insurance

Data Driving Double Digit Market Share

COVID19 And Its Implications For Brand Growth

Spark Market Research

Beat

My So Called Covid Life

Behaviour & Attitudes

National Concert Hall

The Return of the Audience: A safe route out of Covid for the National Concert Hall

Spark Market Research

Laya Healthcare

Brave New Era