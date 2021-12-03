Shortlist for Research Excellence Awards is Announced

The shortlist for this year’s Research Excellence Awards, which are run by the Marketing Society of Ireland, has been published.
Behaviour and Attitudes have four campaigns shortlisted. RED C Research, Opinions, and Spark Market Research have three campaigns shortlisted. Meanwhile, Empathy, MCCP and Ipsos MRBI have also made it to the shortlist stage.
Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the annual awards lunch has been moved to Friday, February 18 2022.
According to Sinead Mooney, chairperson, Marketing Society of Ireland: “I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all those shortlisted for this year’s awards. Once again, this year the standard of entries has been outstanding. Our Grand Prix winner will also receive a prestigious speaking opportunity at next year’s ESOMAR Congress a unique platform to showcase the excellence and world-class expertise of the Irish research sector. The awards will now take place on the 18th of February 2022 and we look forward to hosting a special event. The event will be a celebration of the sector and its vital role in driving marketing forward in a way that ignites positive change.”
Last year, MCCP picked up the Grand Prix at the awards after it scooped three awards in total.
The shortlist is as follows:
Advertising and Advertising Media Research
RED C Research & Marketing Limited
Vodafone
Covering all the Corners
Behaviour & Attitudes
RSA/BBDO
Look at Grandma; New approaches to older pedestrian safety on our roads
Ipsos MRBI
Bank of Ireland
F****** BANK OF IRELAND! Taming a message to start a critical conversation
Brand Development & Strategy
Empathy
Britvic
Refreshing Mi Wadi – Explicitly & Implicitly
MCCP
Heineken
The Journey to Island’s Edge – Consumer Co-Creation to Evolve Stout in Ireland
Opinions
Bord Bia
Building a Brighter Future for Irish Apples
Public Policy & Social Research
Opinions
Dublin Rape Crisis Centre
Collaborating to Untangle the Complexity of Consent
RED C Research & Marketing Limited
Women’s Aid
Supporting Women’s Aid, Supporting Women
Behaviour & Attitudes
HIQA
Guiding governance on the digital health revolution
Product Innovation and NPD Research
MCCP
Heineken
The Journey to Island’s Edge – Consumer Co-Creation to Evolve Stout in Ireland
Spark Market Research
Bord Bia / Manor Farm
Chicken Raised Right
Empathy
Mondelez
“Counter of the Future” – Insight For Growth
Analytic Impact
Behaviour & Attitudes
Three
Sorting the wood from the trees: Building a machine learning model to tangibly improve service
RED C Research & Marketing Limited
Irish Life Health
A Healthy Appetite for Success
Opinions
Chill Insurance
Data Driving Double Digit Market Share
COVID19 And Its Implications For Brand Growth
Spark Market Research
Beat
My So Called Covid Life
Behaviour & Attitudes
National Concert Hall
The Return of the Audience: A safe route out of Covid for the National Concert Hall
Spark Market Research
Laya Healthcare
Brave New Era