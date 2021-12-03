Rothco Shortlisted Seven Times in Eurobest Awards

Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, has been shortlisted in seven different categories for its “Saylists,” initiative, a collaboration with Warner Music and Apple Music that helps young people with speech difficulties.

Rothco was shortlisted in the Creative Data, Digital Craft and Healthcare categories of Eurobest, the European awards festival that is a sister event to Cannes.

The agency is the only Irish agency to make the shortlist.

Earlier this year Rothco bagged four awards at Cannes for the same campaign, including a coveted Grand Prix in the creative data category.

A total of 593 entries made the Europbest shortlist from a total of 2662 submissions.

According to Susie Walker, VP, awards and insight, LIONS: “Our Eurobest juries have now determined the shortlists from Europe’s very best creative work to set the definitive creative benchmark. Across the 24 Awards, a body of diverse, distinctive, ground-breaking creative work has risen to the top to take a shortlist place.”

Simon Cook, managing director, LIONS, adds: “Eurobest has celebrated the best creative ideas in Europe for 33 years now; setting the benchmark for creative excellence and providing insight on the current landscape. We’re delighted to announce the shortlists and to get ready to reveal the winners and uncover the key insights and trends at Eurobeat Unwrapped.”