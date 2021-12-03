Media Central Adds Bauer’s audioXi to its Portfolio

From January 2022 onwards Media Central will represent the Bauer Media Audio-owned, audioXi, Ireland’s leading digital audio exchange.

Founded in 2018, audioXi has been a key player in driving the development of the digital audio market in Ireland and offers advertisers access to over 24 different radio stations, 37 different music streams and over 1,500 podcast series.

Media Central has represented Bauer Media Audio brands Today FM, Newstalk, 98FM, SPIN and Off The Ball for many years. According to Gavin Deans, managing director of Media Central: “We are excited to represent audioXi and to bring a full audio offering to our clients. We are very fortunate to work with great brands and agencies and we will be the one stop shop for all things audio. I am delighted to add the audioXi product to Media Central and look forward to building on the brilliant award-winning work done by the team.”

Bauer Media Audio Ireland will retain responsibility for strategy, product innovation, creative production, technology & publisher growth headed up by Rob Timony.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Media Central on agency sales. They bring huge expertise in the audio landscape coupled with a fantastic level of service for our advertisers. We have huge ambition for audioXi and are excited to work with Media Central team on the next stage of our growth,” says Rob Timony.