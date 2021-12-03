jump! Expands With New Hires and Account Wins

The Dublin and London-based brand, marketing and innovation consultancy jump! Innovation has expanded its operations following the recruitment of 10 new staff and a number of new account wins.

“Strong growth from our existing client base; significant global account wins, along with our own ambitious future development goals, have all given us a great opportunity to add to our very talented team of innovationists – who really have made all this possible,” says Paul Kelders, CEO of jump! Innovation.

“Before Covid, we were on the ground delivering front-end innovation work in 25 markets and since then the amount of international work has kept on growing and so the desire, and requirement, for an increasingly diverse team – in skills, background, and interests – has accelerated,” he says.

According to Kelders, the recent global account wins include brands in Formula 1, international rugby, entertainment, sportswear, media, beverages, retail, pet care, tourism and finance.

“In terms of future plans, we have already commenced our recruitment drive for 2022 and, as we continue to push our ambition to be the world’s leading partner for front-end innovation missions, more hires and agency developments are on the ‘not-too-distant’ horizon,” he says.