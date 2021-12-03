Core Sponsorship Receives Six Nominations in the ESA Awards 2021

Following on from previous successes at the European Sponsorship Awards, Core Sponsorship has been shortlisted as the Agency of the Year at the 2022 European Sponsorship Awards.

Led by Jill Downey, Core Sponsorship has enjoyed some success in 2021 and its work has been commended by appearing in a number of categories in this year’s shortlist. Core’s collaboration with An Post on the Irish Book Awards has received nominations in both the Purpose-led Sponsorship (non-sport) category and the Best Use of Digital Channels category. Within the Media Sponsorship category, Core has received nominations for Life Style Sports, Londis and McDonald’s. A date in Q1 2022 for the ESA Awards announcement has yet to be confirmed.

According to Jill Downey, managing director, Core Sponsorship: “We are really proud of this achievement. Alongside our clients, this is a lovely way to reach the end of a productive year. Our people across Core, including Media, Strategy, Research and Creative have worked hard to bring great Sponsorship strategies to life. We look forward to further opportunities to collaborate with our great clients in 2022 and thank them for their continued trust in working with us.”