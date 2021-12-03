Boys+Girls Launches Indescribably Delicious Campaign for Smithwicks

Boys+Girls has rolled out a new brand campaign for the Diageo-owned beer Smithwicks.

The campaign will run across TV, radio, OOH, digital audio and social.

The campaign aims to reinvigorate the brand and re-establish its relevance in a very competitive market. The creative idea, Indescribably Delicious Since 1710, was borne out of the insight and core product truth that Smithwicks can be hard to describe, because it tastes like nothing else.

The TVC was shot in Kiev, directed by Nick Roney and produced by Antidote. It tells the story of two best friends who taste Smithwick’s for the first time in a tavern in 1710. This sparks a debate between them about what they’re tasting and how best to articulate the dichotomy of the experience. This debate ensues throughout the ages and into the future as we observe the friends deliberate through the electrification of Ireland, the millennium countdown and into 2222.

According to Bridget Johnson, executive creative director, Boys+Girls: “Our research showed that people struggled to describe the precise taste and flavour of Smithwicks, but that’s never stopped them from trying. So why stop now? The great debate continues… Working with Nick Roney and the team at Antidote was great and we are excited to see it out in the world”.