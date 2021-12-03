Allianz Backs Women’s Aid With €1m Campaign

Allianz Insurance has partnered with Women’s Aid as part of €1m three-year deal to highlight domestic abuse in Ireland.

The German insurer will also support Women’s Aid in tackling the issue of domestic abuse and support those women who are living through domestic abuse in Ireland.

The multi-faceted partnership, which includes financial and non-financial supports also includes an education and awareness campaign called The World’s Strongest Women and it will run across radio, TV and digital. The campaign was created by the Dublin-based agency In the Company of Huskies.

This campaign is being supported by entrepreneur Norah Casey who will join forces with Allianz Insurance and Women’s Aid to work to end another taboo in Ireland and break the silence on domestic abuse.

The selection of Women’s Aid as the chosen charity partner for Allianz Insurance followed research with Allianz employees and customers on the right cause for the company to champion. The topic of domestic abuse was chosen as having a right fit with Allianz as protection is at the core of insurance and applying this lens of protection to potential issues that often arise within the home is a fitting extension of that remit.

“Ireland has broken taboos on so many topics in the recent past, but it is staggering to learn that fear of what neighbours may think remains a primary concern for women living through domestic abus,” says Sean McGrath, CEO of Allianz Ireland

“Breaking the silence and ending another taboo will be among the most meaningful things we can do to support the world’s strongest women, those women experiencing domestic abuse. We hope that through this campaign, the women who live in or experience these difficult and traumatic situations realise that support is here to help them reach a better now and a better tomorrow,” he adds.

According to Sarah Benson, chief executive of Women’s Aid: “Since our foundation in 1974, Women’s Aid is committed to working in co-operation with leaders at all levels in our community. Together we can create a zero tolerance in Ireland for all forms of gender-based violence, including the scourge of domestic abuse. We are simply delighted to join with Allianz to further this goal. With the combined innovation of public awareness, internal policy development and training, this partnership represents a wonderful model of how companies of any size can collaborate with specialist services to generate a positive change for their employees, their customers and our wider society.”