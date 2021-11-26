The Public House Rolls Out Important Campaign for Barnardos

With Christmas a very difficult and very important time of year for many charities, The Public House has created a pro bono campaign for children’s charity Barnard os aimed at driving donations from corporate decision makers during the Christmas period.

Last year saw record levels of charitable giving both from an individual and corporate point of view. However, unlike last year when companies were saving money on staff expenses and overheads, this year some Christmas parties are back on the agenda and corporates are likely have less to give to charity.

With this in mind, the campaign is designed to get corporate decision makers to reconsider where their spending is going this Christmas and remind them of the need to support the most vulnerable in our society by investing in a child’s future.

The campaign consists of press ads in the Irish Times, an EDM which is to be sent directly to the inbox of those key decision makers and social media.

According to Dillon McKenna, creative director, The Public House: “I imagine it would be an easy decision for businesses to donate a portion of their Christmas celebration budget to help disadvantaged kids – if it were top of mind. By having our advert from the POV of a vulnerable child, we feel business decision makers will be mindful once Christmas budgets are spent.”

Seán Bergin, fundraising manager, Barnardos adds: “Christmas is such a special time for many children across Ireland but it can also be the toughest. In an ever-changing society and as Ireland tries to navigate its way through the pandemic, young children and families still face uncertainty and support now more than ever.”