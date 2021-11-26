Sky News to Feature on DTT Platform Saorview

The Comcast-owned Sky News will make its Saorview debut next week when it will go live 24 hours a day.

Sky News will join the likes of RTÉ One, RTÉ2, Virgin Media One, Virgin Media Two, Virgin Media Three, TG4, RTÉjr, RTÉ One +1, RTÉ2 +1, RTÉ News and Oireachtas TV.

The free-to-air digital terrestrial service us available nationally but it is estimated that around 12pc of households use it as their only TV service according to Neilsen figures.

According to Sky Ireland CEO, JD Buckley: “Sky News is a multi-platform, world class service that regularly covers the issues that matter here. We have production teams and correspondents based out of Dublin and Belfast, who contribute to the Sky News service every day, so we are delighted that our channel is being made free to air in Ireland. Sky News also employs over 500 journalists around the world, who are on the frontline of every breaking development, so in addition to breaking news here, Saorview users will have access to global reporting, insights and in-depth analysis.”