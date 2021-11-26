Publicis Dublin Rolls Out Tik-Doc Campaign for Vhi

Publicis Dublin has created a new campaign for leading health insurer Vhi. Called “Tik-Doc’ it tells the story of Susan, a Vhi Healthcare doctor who goes all out to make, Lauren, a needle-fearing teen feel at ease.

The story of the Tik-Tok dancing doctor was inspired by Vhi employee, Linda, a doctor from Limerick who sums up Vhi’s focus in its clinical approach and genuine empathy for patients “It’s this feeling that somebody cares about you and is interested in you and is looking after you, trying to make your wellness journey a more positive one.”

According to Carol Lambert, Publicis Dublin: “The medical professionals on the Vhi team are brilliant at what they do and their human approach to healthcare is inspiring. The extra lengths the character goes to brings to life how Vhi’s medical professionals look after their patients across their range of healthcare services.”

Orla Caffrey, Vhi adds: “Susan and Lauren’s story is about bringing to life the thousands of interactions our patients have with our Vhi Healthcare clinical services, each year. It is about the patient who walks in our door, and about giving them the most positive experience possible. Our advertising, using a new animation style and approach is designed to be a feel good moment while also showing how we, at Vhi, put the heart into healthcare.”

The campaign launches this weekend with a roadblock across RTE, Virgin Media, TG4, Channel 4 and Sky Media. It will also run across TV, cinema, OOH and VOD.

Credits

Agency: Publicis Dublin

Executive Creative Director: Ronan Nulty

Creative Director: Carol Lambert

Creative Team: Claire Healy and Paul O’Loughlin

Head of Strategic Planning: Chloe Hanratty

Head of production:Niamh Skelly

Managing Director: Geraldine Jones

Senior Account Director: Ruth McCormack

Senior Account Manager: Cormac Dooley

Client: Vhi

Head of Marketing: Adam Bacon

Marketing Communications Manager: Orla Caffrey

Marketing Communications Specialist: Sarah Brazil

Production Company: Piranha Bar

Director: Simon Burke

Producers: Emily Brady

CG Supervisors: Sam Boyd and Simon Burke

Animation: Conor Ryan

Character Groom & LookDev: Ciaran Talbot

Media Agency: Spark Foundry

Business Director: Simone Parfrey

Senior Client Manager:Hugh Gleeson