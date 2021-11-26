Legacy Communications Expands With New Digital Acquisition

Legacy Communications has acquired the Cork-based digital agency SMBclix for an undisclosed sum.
SMBclix, which was founded by Micheáll Brennan, offers a range of digital services to clients including SEO, PPC, content and web design.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have joined forces with SMBclix,” says Kevin Moore, managing director of Legacy Communications.
“We are emerging from the pandemic even stronger thanks to our ambitious growth plans for the market. Bringing in an industry leader like Mícheál and building an SEO team has been a pivotal part of our growth this year. In addition to the new search marketing team, we have re-structured the agency as part of a 15-person hiring plan with plenty more to come. Having started life as a sports agency, it is an incredibly exciting time for us as we build out an agency for the future that combines our storytelling PR skills with a much deeper digital focus and wider offering for brands across the industry.”
“Joining forces with Legacy is a major milestone, I’ve admired their work from afar for many years and I am delighted to become part of a team that continually delivers amazing, memorable client campaigns that move the needle.”