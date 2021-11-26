Káno Communications Expands With Three New Hires

One year on from its management buy-out, Káno Communications (formerly Weber Shandwick Ireland) has announced an expansion to its team, with three new hires joining the firm to support its growing client portfolio.

Káno Communications is one of Ireland’s leading PR firms, specialising in corporate, healthcare, issue management, public affairs, brand and digital communications services.

The new hires include Claire Egan who has over 15 years’ experience in the communications industry, working in the media, publishing, sport and higher education sectors. She joins Káno Communications as a senior account manager from Dublin City University, where she worked as part of the University’s Communications Unit, specifically working on strategic research initiatives and flagship events. She previously spent six years as director of communications and marketing with the Camogie Association. She is a four-time, All-Ireland Ladies Football winner with Mayo.

Kathryn Moley also joins the agency as an account manager having worked in the PR sector for over six years. With extensive experience working with Irish and global organisations in the technology, healthcare, and education sector, the Dundalk native joins the Káno Communications corporate team from MKC Communications. Meanwhile, Gavin Hegarty joins as digital executive and will work across the firm’s brand and corporate clients. He has experience in digital production and international marketing. He joins Káno Communications following a successful marketing manager role with Digicel Caribbean.

According to Káno Communications managing director Siobhán Molloy: “I’m delighted to welcome Claire, Kathryn and Gavin to our growing team at Káno. Their combined experience and expertise will add huge value to new and existing clients as we continue to grow the business. The communications challenges that businesses, state agencies and brands face are becoming ever more complex and having expert and trusted advisors to navigate these challenges is more important than ever.”

Founded over 30 years ago as Financial & Corporate Communications (FCC) the firm became part of Weber Shandwick in 2000 and following a management buyout 2020 from IPG , the agency is now a partner to Weber Shandwick. It rebranded to Káno Communications in mid-2021.