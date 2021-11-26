Gary Brown Returns to the Stage With New Play

Following on from his successful debut as a playwright in 2019 with two plays – Back Live and It’s Not Easy- marketing and advertising expert and former chairman of JWT Folk, Gary Brown is back with a new play called The Buttonmen.

The new play will be staged in the Viking Theatre, kicking off on January 24 and will run for three weeks with other venues to follow.

Centred around the lives of two brothers who work as dockers in the early 1970s, it will also feature new songs which Gary Brown has co-written with the well-known singer songwriter Damien Dempsey.