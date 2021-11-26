CHF Campaign Lets Children Be Children Again

The Public House has created a new campaign to raise awareness and donations for Children’s Health Foundation, the fundraising body for Ireland’s Children Hospitals, including Crumlin and Temple Street.

The foundation raises vital funds to support sick children in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres. CHF appointed The Public House for its Christmas appeal following a competitive four-way pitch earlier this year.

The campaign, ‘Help us get kids back to being kids’, includes TV, radio, social, digital, press and OOH.

The idea is based on the insight that sick children often have their childhoods put on pause while they’re in hospital, and that parents’ just want to see them back to themselves – little moments of mischief included!

According to Colin Hart, creative director of The Public House: “Our aim was to help parents feel thankful for some of the mischief that kids get up to at Christmas and shine a light on the fact that not every child is as fortunate.”

Ruth Guy, Director of Fundraising, Marketing and Communications, Children’s Health Foundation commented “We were looking for an agency that would work with us and help us to develop a campaign that would really deliver this Christmas and The Public House did that,” says Ruth Guy, director of fundraising, marketing and communications, Children’s Health Foundation

“They challenged our brief and our thinking and made us look at our objective – engaging our target audience at the busiest time of year – in a different way. They also went above and beyond in many ways for this campaign. We are delighted to have had the opportunity to work with them and look forward to putting a smile on people’s faces, while reminding them how they can support sick children and their families in hospital this Christmas,” she adds.

Gar O’Rourke who directed three films for the campaign on a pro-bono basis, said “it was great craic to let the brilliant kids we worked with run amok for a day, and I hope we captured some of the unique magic and mischief that children bring to this time of year”.

The project was made possible by post production contributions from Windmill Lane and Raygun. Media buying was handled by Initiative.

