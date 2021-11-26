Business Post Partners With PwC on New Climate & Environmental Platforms

PwC has partnered with the Business Post to sponsor a range of cross-platform content initiatives covering climate change and sustainability.

In a deal brokered by Core Sponsorship and Mediaworks (part of Core), the partnership sees PwC take high profile and exclusive sponsorships across new and existing Business Post platforms focused on sustainability including a number of media firsts for the title.

Kicking off with the sponsorship renewal of the popular Five Degrees of Change podcast with Daniel Murray, the expanded partnership will see PwC support new press and digital properties including ownership of the recently launched weekly ESG Briefing newsletter for Business Post subscribers and an online residency of the title’s Climate & Environment hub – the first commercial partnership of its kind for the premium paywalled site.

“Climate change and sustainability are some of the most pressing issues facing the future of business. The Business Post is committed to informing our audience on these topics through our leading opinion, analysis, insight and news journalism. Our Five Degrees podcast plays an important role in this and will be supported by our ever-growing breadth of coverage including the new weekly ESG newsletter, weekly content across press and digital platforms, and future experiences and we are thrilled to continue our work with such a prestigious partner in PwC,” says Lorcán Hanlon, commercial director of the Business Post

“PwC have an amazingly strong reputation as thought leaders in the area of sustainability and we at the Business Post are delighted to have the brand as exclusive sponsors around the ESG platforms and new market innovations. We look forward to a close working relationship over the year to come as we develop the partnership while working towards our promotion of a more sustainable future,” he adds.

“PwC has committed to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 alongside helping our clients to reduce their emissions and implement sustainability strategies. We are delighted to partner again with the Business Post and the ‘Five Degrees of Change’ team to continue to bring influential voices on sustainability and environmental change to the wider Irish business community,” says Feargal O’Rourke, PwC managing partner.