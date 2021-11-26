Bord Gais Campaign Salutes the On Call Heroes of Christmas in New Campaign

Bord Gáis Energy (BGE) has rolled out an emotive TV campaign for the festive season called “On Call” which captures the real spirit of Christmas and takes inspiration from its service engineers who sign up to work on Christmas Day, even if it means having to spend the day away from family.

The new creative for the campaign was developed by Team Nucleus, a collaboration between Mindshare and Folk Wunderman Thompson.

According to Karl Waters, creative partner, Folk: “Our inspiration for this campaign came from the service engineers who give up their Christmases so that we can enjoy ours. We thought it fitting to tell a warm Christmas tale around these unsung heroes”

Dermot Mulligan, Head of Marketing, Bord Gáis Energy added: “There are heroes in our organisation who work tirelessly and give their own energy in order to help our customers’ lives run smoothly. Christmas is a time when this commitment is even more important, and we really wanted to celebrate the way our Service Engineers go above and beyond to deliver our commitment. We are always ‘imagining a better way’ to deliver a high level of service to our customers and this is an example of that,” adds Dermot Mulligan, head of marketing BGE.

