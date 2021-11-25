SuperValu Shares the Magic With Latest Christmas Campaign

With the festive season fast approaching, SuperValu has launched its new Christmas TV campaign called ‘Share the Magic.’

The ad tells the heart-warming story of a young girl called Aoife who wakes up one morning to a strange noise. Accompanied by her parents, she hurries outside to find an injured wild deer lying in their back garden. For Aoife though, this is no ordinary deer and she quickly makes it her mission to help her new friend get back on its feet.

According to TBWA\Dublin’s head of art, Paul Arthurs: “We felt the theme of recovery was what we should tackle this year. Addressing and understanding our customers journey since last Christmas was what we believed would resonate. And, an optimistic belief in the future, as a take out, is one that feels magical especially at Christmas.”

Copywriter Martin Corcoran adds: “They say you should never work with children or animals but we were lucky enough to find the perfect duo for our story. 9-year-old Penny Lynch just blew us away, both in her audition and on set. And a special mention also for our best supporting deer, Deermuid, who was an absolute pro throughout!”

Produced by Antidote and directed by Ben Liam Jones, bringing this script to life presented a number of tall orders. But close collaboration with the client, agency and post-house Windmill Lane, meant the team could deliver an extra special film just in time for the run up to Christmas.

According to SuperValu’s retail marketing manager, Shane Lynch: “We are excited to release our 2021 Christmas ad and hope that viewers across the country can connect with and find moments of hope and joy in Deermuid, little Aoife and the community of children that support them.

“Last year’s Christmas ad was a difficult one to follow, but true partnership and collaboration between the client and agency has resulted in this extra special film, for this extra special Christmas when we can all be together with friends and family, for the first time in almost two years,” adds Yvonne Caplice, business director at TBWA\Dublin

