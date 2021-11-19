Three Ireland Launches Christmas Gifting Campaign

Three Ireland has launched its new Christmas campaign which focuses on gifting by showcasing Three’s Lifestyle stores which now sell a wide range of electronic goods and smart devices in addition to mobile phones.

The campaign, which was created by Boys+Girls, comprises of TV, VOD, Social and Instore posters and screens.

According to Aislinn O’Connor, marketing director Three Ireland & UK: “Our new Connected Lifestyle stores started to roll out in August and are a huge success so far. This Christmas, we wanted our campaign to showcase the incredible new product range in our stores and online – everything from a Smart Garden to make growing your own herbs and baby vegetables effortless to a record player that allows you to convert vinyl to digital. Alongside the latest smartphones, Three now offers so many exciting connected gifts to choose from to make Christmas extra special.”

“With this fun festive spot, we wanted to capture the magic, chaos, and warmth of an Irish Christmas while showcasing how Three’s new product range can help every family Christmas go that little bit smoother; whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a loved one or you’re trying to keep the kids entertained, Three is your one stop shop,” adds Kris Clarkin, creative director, Boys+Girls.