Tenth Man Creates Shiny New Christmas Campaign for Brown Thomas

It might not be a case murder on the shopfloor but the luxury retailer Brown Thomas has launched its new Christmas TV ad featuring UK singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Eillis-Bextor shot to fame with her 2001 hit song, Murder on the Dancefloor and has been a popular figure in the UK entertainment industry ever since. A former runner-up in Strictly Come Dancing, the 42 year-old singer raised €1m for charity earlier this week in a 24 hour danceathon for Children in Need.

The new ad is called “Those Who Shine” and it was created and produced by the Dublin-based agency The Tenth Man. The ad was directed by fashion director Errol Rainey and the accompanying disco music was written by Brian McNamara.

According to the agency the TV ad is a “celebration of Irish creativity, sparkling festive energy and more than a hint of radical optimism.”

“This was a collaboration in the truest sense of the word, with Ireland’s finest fashion talents coming together to create a piece that truly shines,” says Sarah Coffey, head of content, The Tenth Man.