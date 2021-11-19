ICAD Seeks Funding for Awards Book Covering 2016-2021

For the first time in six of the most pivotal years in ICAD’s history, it is working towards the publication of a book of award winning creative work that will cover the 2016-2021 period.

This book will be one of the largest of its kind in the organisation’s history and in addition to showcasing every awarded project from the past six years it will also list its current membership and act as a who’s who of creatives operating in Ireland. It will also a directory of professional services.

However, ICAD is calling on industry stakeholders to help fund the publication and has set up a page on FundIt.ie to help. According to ICAD, 100% of the funds received will be spent on the costs incurred in the production and distribution of 2016—2021 ICAD Awards book.

To help fund it and make a donation click HERE