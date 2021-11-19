HSE Campaign Thanks People For Not Showing Up

With incidences of Covid19 on the increase and the country’s hospitals moving to crisis a footing, the HSE has rolled out two new TV ads to remind people to stay at home if they are feeling unwell and also to remind them of the essential behaviours required to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Called “Nobody Will Thank You” and “Heads Up Display” they were created by Core Creative with media by Spark Foundry.

The campaigns will run across TV, DOOH and social.

According to Fidelma Browne, head of programmes and campaigns, HSE: “We wanted to show how important it is for people to stay home when they are unwell. Meeting people when you have any cold and flu-like symptoms, waiting and seeing how you feel, attending a social event with a cough, or even when you just had a COVID-19 test – these things now have to become unacceptable. We know from our research and planning that this advice is not easy for everyone for follow. Working with Core, we developed a campaign which took a novel approach to encouraging people to remain at home if feeling unwell. We feel the tone of this campaign makes people think about the common good they are contributing to.”

“After such a long time of on-going public health messaging about COVID-19, we needed to take a new approach to asking people to play their part. Thanking people for not attending an event feels strange and sounds unusual but also makes the creative stand-out. We hope the campaigns convey the important and impactful role of staying at home when not feeling well,” adds Liam Wielopolski, executive creative director, Core.

Credits:

