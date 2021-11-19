Eamon Fitzpatrick Joins iZest Marketing as Group Managing Director

Eamon Fitzpatrick, the former managing director of IPG Mediabrands has joined iZest Marketing as group managing director.

Fitzpatrick is one of the most experienced advertising and marketing professionals in the business, having previously worked as commercial director with Today FM and advertising director with the Irish Times. He was MD of IPG Mediabrands for nearly eight years, a role which he announced he was stepping away from in September.

iZest is a digital marketing agency based in Sandyford, Co. Dublin and offers clients a wide range of services including web design and development; e-commerce strategy, brand strategy and digital marketing. The agency was founded by the late Jenny Taaffe, who sadly passed away in 2019, and her husband, Alan McGovern.

“The future is bright for iZest and I’m excited to welcome someone with a great passion for the industry. Eamon’s experience and energy will help drive our agency forward as we have ambitious plans for continued growth across the izest group,” says group CEO McGovern.

“iZest is a great company with a fantastic team and culture. I am looking forward to developing my relationship with the team and working together on new creative and commercial opportunities for our clients,” says Fitzpatrick.