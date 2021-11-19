DMG Media Showcases the Power of Online Video Ads

DMG Media has launched a new website to promote the power of online video.

The new website, www.videoadswork.ie showcases a wide array of immersive and engaging video ad formats on both desktop and mobile.

According to Doug Farrell, group head of digital strategy: “Video is a vital part of our commercial offering here at dmg media. It is vital that we continue to offer best in class video advertising solutions in this market, as an example we now offer our video skin takeovers format programmatically -a first in Ireland.”