UM Ireland Rolls Out Climate Friendly Campaign for MG Motor

With sustainability high on the agenda for many companies, UM Ireland has rolled out a new “climate friendly” advertising campaign for the new electric MG ZS EV.

As part of the campaign, UM has partnered with global ad tech platform Good-Loop which allows advertisers track and offset the exact carbon cost of their digital campaigns in real time using a Green Ad Tag. Good-Loop’s 1X1 pixel detects data transmission in real-time, allowing for variations in territory, device, bandwidth usage and time of day. These costs are then combined with local electricity consumption to enable brands and agencies like UM and MG to closely track emissions through a designated dashboard.

“As a company, UM Ireland is really focussed on building a sustainable future and trying to embed that into everything that we do from how we behave as a business to how we plan for our clients. Therefore, we’re thrilled to partner with MG Motor to run this innovative and sustainable campaign in what is an Ireland first,” says Maura Ashe, managing partner, UM Ireland.

The new MG campaign runs across TV, outdoor, press and digital media until January. In collaboration with PML, the OOH comprises sustainable elements with five outdoor formats that either use green energy or are using recycled paper. The digital part of the campaign will run on a number of platforms including The Journal, The Examiner and Carzone in addition to social, audio and display formats. All formats will be tagged with the Green Ad Tag.

“Very early into planning for the launch of our new MG ZS EV the idea of a carbon neutral campaign was mentioned by our agency partners at UM Ireland, and it’s something we immediately got on board with,” says Natasha Maher, marketing and PR manager, MG Motor

“As a brand we’re passionate about doing our bit for a more sustainable future and we’re keen to do that across all aspects of our business, advertising included. We were delighted to work with PML to design an OOH campaign built using formats powered by green energy and recycled paper, and partner with an innovative platform like Good-Loop to work towards offsetting the carbon footprint of our digital advertising activities,” she adds.