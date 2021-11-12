Omnicom Media Lands Aer Lingus Account

Omnicom Media Group has won the media and SEO account for Aer Lingus following a competitive pitch. The incumbent on the account was Carat and Omnicom will begin working with the airline in March 2022.

“With the resumption of non-essential travel, including the reopening of the US border on November 8th, our focus at Aer Lingus is now on recovery and restoring connectivity. We recently announced our ambitious summer schedule for 2022 which includes 71 routes, and we hope to incrementally build capacity. A trusted media and SEO partner will be key to enable us to meet our growth plans,” says Bill Byrne, Aer Lingus director global sales North America.

Omnicom currently works with Diageo, SSE Airtricity and Virgin Media in the Irish market, and with global brands such as Tourism Ireland and PepsiCo.

“We are very proud to have been appointed by Aer Lingus as the chosen media agency partner leading their international business from Ireland and particularly given its unique and iconic role in connecting Ireland with the world. As we emerge from this pandemic, marketing will play a pivotal role in the recovery and we look forward to collaborating with the team in Aer Lingus to drive future performance and growth and work hand in hand to support their brand and business objectives, now and into the future,” says Fiona Field, managing director, OMD Ireland.