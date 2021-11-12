Consumer confidence is balancing out, but consumers remain cautious overall

This wave of the B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer was conducted from October 21st to 1st November

Consumer confidence is now at -14, which is an improvement on the dip experienced last month but remains well below pre covid averages. This improvement comes on the back of positive news coverage as more restrictions eased and nightclubs reopened.

Despite the improvement in consumer confidence consumers’ cautious attitudes towards spending continues.

While attitudes towards the value of personal finances and assets remain steady.

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,007 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing on this wave was conducted via B&A’s online omnibus from 21st Oct – 1st Nov 2021.

For more details and the full report or more information, please contact Anita Mullan: anita@banda.ie