BDDO Dublin Wins Creative Account for Chill Insurance

BBDO Dublin has picked up the creative account for Chill Insurance, one of the country’s largest independent insurance brokers.

The account win follows a creative pitch which began during the summer and which included The Tenth Man, Boys+Girls and Oliver. Prior to this, the company’s advertising was managed in-house.

“We are very proud of how we had grown Chill Insurance over the last six or seven years, but we needed to change gears to reflect Chill’s new place in the insurance category. Despite a bank of humorous ads, we decided to open it up and see what external agencies could bring to the table. We were delighted that BBDO Dublin brought some next level thinking to us that matched our ambition for the business’ future growth,” says Fergal Lynch, head of marketing, Chill Insurance.

“We are delighted to have been appointed to work with a successful challenger brand like Chill Insurance and can’t wait to get underway. We took a conscious decision not to defend an existing insurance client earlier in the year and were looking for the chance to work with a brand where attitude and personality are seen as essential ways of cutting through creatively in an otherwise crowded and ‘samey’ category. When we first met Fergal, we knew that there was an opportunity to do great work which would drive the brand forward. We are very excited about what comes next,” adds Neal Davies, chief executive of BBDO Dublin.