TBWA\Dublin Creates Chilling Campaign Highlighting Human Trafficking

TBWA\Dublin has created a powerful new campaign for the International Organisation for Migration that highlights the chilling and sinister effects of human trafficking.

There were 318 victims of human trafficking reported in Ireland in the last 5 years, but the real figures are even darker, with data showing human trafficking was at least 38% higher than reported.

The International Organisation for Migration, a leading UN-affiliated intergovernmental body, tasked creative agency TBWA\Dublin to create a campaign to raise awareness of the fact that human trafficking is happening in Ireland. Shot by TBWA\Dublin’s in-house Director, Matthieu Chardon, the piece features two videos with victims of human trafficking portrayed as the ‘Employee of the Month’.

According to Yvonne Caplice, business director at TBWA\Dublin:, “The stats about human trafficking in Ireland are really shocking, so we approached the I.O.M. to see if we could help and became their partners on this project. Together we created a social-first campaign to open the eyes of the public to the fact that modern day slavery is a crime which exists in Ireland in the form of human trafficking, to help people know the signs to identify a potential victim and to be vigilant of anything suspicious.”

TBWA\Dublin executive creative director, Des Creedon adds: “This campaign is all about how traffickers’ profit from the misery of their victims in a perversion of the idea of employment. By using the everyday language of employee rewards and recognition, we wanted to highlight the inhumanity that victims are forced to endure – but in a very real and affecting manner.”

“The campaign uses the “Employee of the Month” motif to showcase this perversion of employment, as we hear and see this recognisable workplace recognition, but then suddenly as we become more aware of the circumstances, the scene changes to something far more sinister,” says Niall Staines, creative director

Credits

Agency: TBWA\Dublin

Executive Creative Director Des Creedon

Creative Director Niall Staines

Art Director Adrian O’Sullivan/ Niall Staines

Copywriter Ted Barry / Des Creedon

Director, Matthieu Chardon

Business Director Yvonne Caplice

Account Manager Keifa Murray

Strategic Planner Anne Cotte

Social Media & Content Manager, Amy Tumelty

Head Retoucher, David Piquenot

Producer, Aaron McEnaney

Assistant Producers, Leah Byrne, Emily Forkin

Motion Designer, Mark Murray

Client: I.O.M.

Senior Communications Assistant, Deborah Miranda

National Operations and Programme Officer, Brid McLoughlin

Operations & Resettlement Assistant, Andrew Chisholm

Post Production

Editor, Jite Birhire

Sound Mark Richards, Mutin