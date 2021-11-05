Oliver Rolls Out New Campaign Platform for O’Donnell’s Crisps

Oliver Ireland has partnered with O’Donnell’s Crisps to refresh its market position and develop a new campaign platform for the crisp brand which is owned by Intersnack.

The brand has enjoyed growth for some time and it is estimated that it had captured 13% of a market which is estimated by NielsenIQ to be worth in the region of €300m a year. With new market entrants and product ranges across the category, the Intersnack brand was coming under pressure to retain its claim as ‘Ireland’sNo1 hand-cooked crisp’.

Tasked with “refreshing the provenance,” for the brand, Oliver’s central agency team developed a platform and concept that focuses on its unique attributes and according to Anthony Slevin, creative director, OLIVER,“There are certain themes a brand like O’Donnell’s shouldn’t shy away from, like it’s farming heritage. Unfortunately, a lot of the market uses this theme too. But we found a way to come at this in a fresher, light-hearted fashion, that infuses the brand with personality. And that’s the personality of Ed O’Donnell.”

“For hundreds of years, the O’Donnell’s farm has been about perfecting the potato. That’s translated to anunrelenting passion for delivering the perfect taste in its crisps. So, we’ve placed Ed at the heart of this continuousjourney to find perfection in flavour and quality, which resonates with the brand’s promise of taste, above all else”.

To date, a range of four TV stings have been developed, bringing a quirky humour and impassioned search for perfection to bear. Ed sits at the heart of each story in his hunt for only the best. The platform has also given direction to new in-store POS and will be followed up with additional print and digital advertising campaigns over the next two years.

Credits:

Agency: OLIVER

Concept: Anthony Slevin, Lee Douglas, Lauren O’Brien Copy: Kevin Murray

Creative Director: Anthony Slevin Account Director: DerekMoynihan Strategy: Lee Douglas

Production: Red Square Media