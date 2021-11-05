Marketing Society Seeks Four New Council Members

The Marketing Society is looking for four new council members following the retirement of four members at the end of the year. The four council members stepping down are Sinead Mooney, Red C; Norman Pratt, Kano; Darragh Rea, Edelman and Maggie Matthews, B&A.

All nominations for the council elections must be in respect of a current individual member and that member will need the support of another member on their nomination form. To stand for election, a completed nomination form, a 200 word biography and a headshot must be emailed to the society before the deadline at midday on Wednesday, November 17. Nominations should be sent to Irene McEvoy (irene@marketingsociety.ie). Voting will begin on Thursday, November 25 and will remain open until Thursday, December 9. Those elected will be notified by December 14 by incoming chair Meadhbh Quinn. Newly elected members will be required to attend the AGM at which their election will be ratified.

The remaining council members include Meadhbh Quinn, Sarah Probert, David Cullen, Rachel Cunningham, Laura Daley, Caroline Keogh, Jennifer Power, Rawaa Shami and Sharon Treanor