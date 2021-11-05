Hoggie Joins the Stars for Sports Direct Christmas Campaign

Cork hurling legend joins a stellar line-up of sports stars including Jack Grealish, Emma Raducanu and Jessica Ennis-Hill for Sports Direct’s Christmas campaign.

The campaign was created by the London-based agency Mox.

Set against the backdrop of a suburban street, the 60” and 30” TV ads open with the campaign’s stars slumped in front of their TVs. As soon as snow starts to fall, the legends realise that they need to get up and go outside and, one by one, they zip up, lace up and step out, trading sofa snoozes and family squabbles for an epic snowball fight.

According to Leonard Brassel, MD of Sports Direct Ireland: “This Christmas season, we want to inspire people through sport and fitness and encourage everyone to Go All Out this Christmas – with the help of some of the very best International sports stars and the best athlete’s side by side in our exciting Christmas Campaign. Across TV, OOH, Retail, Digital and our social platforms, the new integrated campaign continues to celebrate our brand purpose; championing the legend in everyone.

We partnered with TikTok on a gamified effect that is interactive, authentic and rooted in our social community. The result is an engaging experience across multiple channels that taps into Sports Direct’s playful persona and the creativity and fun that exists on the platform. Despite the dreary and dreaded cold winter season ahead, our aim is to motivate everyone to get outdoors with your friends and family and be active, whether it’s a hike up your local mountains, an icy sea swim or festive 5k run, don’t’ wait until January – it’s time to shrug off the cold and challenge yourself make this season your best one yet.”