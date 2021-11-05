Core On a Roll With New Creation for KFC

Core, Ireland’s largest marketing communications company, is behind the creation of a record breaking product launch for client KFC.

Better known for its media, creative, sponsorship and research solutions than its culinary consultancy skills, Core was tasked with coming up with a fresh and creative way of boosting lunchtime sales for KFC in what is a very competitive and cut-throat market. According to the company, it advised KFC to take a different approach to the traditional advertising route of OOH, TV or radio and suggested developing a new product instead. To differentiate this idea from other new product development launches, Core and KFC decided to take something so typically and undeniably Irish- the chicken fillet roll – and create a KFC version for the Irish market. The new product development was so successful it has since broken all records for a new product launch in Ireland, according to KFC.

“In order to forge a closer connection with the Irish lunchtime market, we needed to immerse ourselves in Irish culture to discover what would help build the relationship between Irish consumers and KFC. After a lot of research and insightful thinking from the team at Core, in collaboration with our internal product development team, together we created the “KFC Chicken Fillet Roll”. We couldn’t be happier with its popularity among Irish consumers and are glad we trusted Core on this one,” says Leo Sloley, marketing lead at KFC UK & Ireland.

According to Caitriona Ní Laoire, managing director, Core Creative: “Working on a global brand such as KFC is always great fun and extremely rewarding. They trusted us when we recommended developing a new product which could have been a risk, but thankfully we are very happy with the outcome. The KFC Chicken Fillet Roll becoming a permanent menu item shows the tangible success of new product development as an idea and that we achieved our objective of creating cut through in the Irish lunchtime market for KFC.”