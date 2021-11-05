Boots Bags the Festive Feeling With New Campaign

Boots Ireland, which operates 90 stores around the country, has rolled out its new Christmas campaign. Called Bags of Joy, it was created by The Pharm, the WPP agency that collaborates with the Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), the TV campaign stars BAFTA-nominated actress Jenna Coleman and is directed by the Academy Award-winning director Tom Hooper while the soundtrack, performed by a 45-piece orchestra, was composed by Rachel Portman OBE.
According to Linda Nolan, head of marketing, Boots Ireland: “This year, we wanted to celebrate the heart-warming memories that families will once again be able to make and cherish. To reach our customers wherever they may be, we have a full marketing plan to ensure they can experience that Christmas magic across every touchpoint. Whether they are scrolling for festive inspiration on Instagram, flicking through a magazine or relaxing in front of the television, we want people to feel joy at every opportunity.”
In the TV ad viewers are introduced to Joy who gets a special gift from her nan, a bag that she discovers wields the power to make her Christmas truly magical. When Joy reaches into the bag, it delivers the perfect gift at every opportunity. Some surprising, others touching, but the gifts are always wonderfully fitting to the situation and the recipient, even when that happens to be Joy herself.
“With so many people unable to spend the holidays with their loved ones last year, we wanted to encapsulate the pure joy that people will feel this year as we reclaim lost time. Boots is a brand baked into the fabric of British culture, and it has been an exhilarating journey to bring their Christmas campaign to life with such incredible talent behind us,” said Laurent Simon, chief creative officer.
The campaign launches with a three-minute online film and 60 and 30-second edits across TV and VOD. The TV activations launch on November 6 during The Graham Norton Show on Virgin Media One. Other activations include radio, PR, online, social and in-store.
Credits:
Client: Boots UK & Ireland
CMO: Peter Markey
Marketing Director: Helen Jeremiah
Senior Marketing Manager: Laura Gooday
Marketing Manager: Rebecca Vittles
Agency: The Pharm
Chief Creative Officer: Laurent Simon
Chief Transformation Officer: Karen Boswell
Business Director: Sam Phillips-Grey
Senior Creatives: Tom Reas & Liam Riddler
Senior Producer: Roz Lawson
Production Manager: Eleanor Hardcastle
Strategy Partner: Nicole Frost
Associate Strategy Director: Anastasia Besson
Managing Partner, Media: Rachel Peace
Associate Director, Media: Emma Brogden
Production: Smuggler
Director: Tom Hooper
Producer: Nick Fewtrell
Exec Producer: Sara Wallace
Edit: The Whitehouse Post
Offline Editor: Russell Icke
Senior Assistant Editor: Steven Waltham
Executive Producer: Annabel Bennett
Post Production: Rascal Post
VFX Supervisor: Barnsley
Executive Producer: James Beck
Grade: Framestore
Head of Creative Colour: Simon Bourne
Post Producer: Chris Anthony
Music: Rachel Portman
Composer: Rachel Portman
Sound: GPS
Head of Audio: Toby Griffin
Audio Producer: Richard Donaghue
Casting: Talent Republic