B&A Research Shows Shoppers are More Discerning Post Lockdown

As the country emerges from lockdown, new research by B&A into our attitudes towards food and drink reveal that we are more discerning when it comes to shopping but some habits developed during lockdown will remain.

Having been on the pulse of eating & drinking trends in Ireland since our first in house Eating and Drinking Report in 1996, B&A decided to undertake a comprehensive review in 2021 into where we are at as a country in our relationship with food and drink.

The report details the findings of this fascinating nationally representative survey and qualitative research. The report also includes additional quantitative insights from B&A’s Syndicated study with the IRIS network in which 22 countries were involved in the study. So, what are the key findings?

Our bond with food has risen to a new level as an increasingly discerning grocery shopper has emerged!

Discovery in the kitchen:

With more time on our hands, cooking was and continues to be prioritised by many.

The value of better food preparation has been felt.

An increased confidence in our abilities:

More knowledge and confidence (We now all know what cumin is!) means that previously unchartered waters in the kitchen can now be navigated by shoppers.

Many of our needs have graduated to a new level

Graduated needs

Some products that previously would have been classified as ‘a treat’ have graduated to ‘a need’ as a more discerning shopper has emerged.

Brands need to reassess the value that they are delivering to today’s shopper.

Evolving attitudes towards health

Health is highly salient:

The pandemic clearly highlighted the importance of keeping healthy.

Those who were healthier tended to have better health outcomes and less lifestyle restrictions during the pandemic.

Engaging in ‘permissible indulgence’:

So, we are considering health more often. But at the same we are more accepting of ‘treating ourselves’.

Achieving balance:

For example, instead of playing at opposite ends of the health spectrum throughout the year in preparation for holidays and other events etc., there is a newfound appreciation of achieving a more holistic and consistent balance.

Food on mood:

Greater attention to the enjoyment of food and how it can regulate our overall mood and wellbeing (both physical and mental).

Picking our sins:

Giving ourselves a ‘mental budget’ of sins during the day.

‘Getting dinner right’ from a health perspective can offset sins elsewhere (more treats!)

Readjusting to on-the-go:

As we reengage with convenience, we are looking for options that fit within our evolving definitions of health.

Making ‘better choices’ throughout the day is more salient. Can brands adjust to this new definition of convenience?

As we re-emerge

For information and a preview of the report contact maggie@banda.ie