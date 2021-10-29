Record Media Forms Publishing Partnership with Athletics Ireland

Record Media, the production and publishing business set up by Richie Kelly and James Wynne has entered into a publishing partnership with Athletics Ireland, the governing body for athletics in this country.

The partnership will see the re-launch of Irish Runner magazine which will be distributed free with the Business Post on a quarterly basis from January 2022 onwards. The Irish Runner website and social media channels will also receive a revamp to host free-to-view content for Ireland’s runners and walkers.

With record numbers of people taking up the sport of running in recent years, the new Irish Runner will produce content aimed at the over 680,000 people that run for exercise or competition in Ireland.

According to Richie Kelly: “The opportunity to partner with the team at Athletics Ireland to take Irish Runner to the next level is a hugely exciting one for us and we look forward to serving Ireland’s running community. The boom in running and walking for exercise is unprecedented according to research by Sport Ireland, and we are committed to catering to that audience with entertaining, helpful and inspirational content that can positively impact their experience of the sport.”

Hamish Adams, CEO of Athletics Ireland, adds: “Irish Runner is synonymous with athletics in Ireland, and we are delighted to announce this new partnership with the team in Record Media. Athletics Ireland has a vision to inspire the nation to be active, healthy and to perform through athletics, and the new multimedia offering from the refreshed Irish Runner brand will allow us to further promote the great benefits our sport has to offer.”

Irish Runner was launched in 1981 by Frank Greally who will continue in a consultancy role with the title. Over the last four decades the publication has remained the sole resource for people with an interest in running.

The publishing partnership with Athletics Ireland follows on from Record Media’s deal with Her Sport to publish a quarterly magazine dedicated entirely to women’s sport. The first edition will be distributed free in the Business Post this weekend.