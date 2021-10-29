Derek Doyle Joins Complaints Committee of ASAI

Derek Doyle, executive production director with Boys+Girls, has joined the complaints committee of the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI).

Doyle has nearly 30 years experience in the advertising industry and previously worked as head of broadcast and AV production with Ogilvy.

The complaints committee is an independent arm of the ASAI and is responsible for adjudicating complaints submitted to the it by the public.

According to Orla Twomey, Chief Executive of the ASAI: “We’re delighted to welcome Derek to his new role at the Complaints Committee. He brings a wealth of experience and industry insights from his career to date and illustrates the high calibre of talent contributing to the ASAI’s Board. On behalf of myself, our Chairman Sean O’Meara, and the ASAI executive, we would like to wish Derek every success in his new role within the organisation.”