TG4 Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Major National Campaign

TG4 has launched a major new advertising campaign. Created by The Tenth Man the campaign is called ‘Eyes Wide’ (‘Súil Eile’) and celebrates 25 years of TG4 showcasing original Irish entertainment to Irish and global audiences while looking to the future for this contemporary Irish multimedia brand.

The campaign includes TV, outdoor, national press, radio and digital. The campaign is led by a 90 second TV advert which stars Connemara native and Screen International Star of Tomorrow 2020 Dónall Ó Héalai whose latest film Arracht has received critical acclaim at the box office. It was directed by Mayo-born filmmaker Lorcan Hynes and was shot over five days in the West of Ireland in September.

According to Ken Robertson, founder of The Tenth Man founder Ken Robertson:“Given the calibre of TG4’s creative output over the past 25-years, the pressure was on to create something unique and very special. Working with Lorcan and his team was an absolute dream; he is a rare breed of filmmaker who obsesses over the craft of advertising and we’re all so proud of this amazing film. Don’t even start me on Dónall!”

Lorcan Hynes of Abstraction adds:“It was a privilege to work with The Tenth Man on this project. Our vision from the off was very ambitious and I’m so grateful to TG4 for giving us their full backing. Dónall’s talent and delivery brought the project to life in a way I could only have dreamed and it’s clear to see why he’s one of the most sought-after actors in Ireland today.”

“As someone whose passion for acting and the arts was fostered while working with TG4 over the years, it was a real honour to have been asked to feature in this campaign as the station celebrates its 25th anniversary. To work alongside Lorcan Hynes whose talent, hard work and vision, is visible in each frame, was a privilege. Combined with The Tenth Man’s inimitable creative concept – this is a project I’m incredibly proud to be a part of,” says Dónal Ó Héalaí.