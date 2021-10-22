Sky Kicks Off Football Sponsorship Deal With OTB Sports

The sports media brand OTB Sports has teamed up with Sky Ireland on a new sponsorship that covers the football vertical across OTB SPORTS, including key programmes, ‘The Football Show’ and ‘The John Giles Show’. The partnership will also see joint branding with Sky and OTB SPORTS on all football content, live reads and stings across FM shows, online, digital and social, as well as outside broadcasts and events.

The deal was brokered by MediaCom and Media Central and it follows the recent announcement that Sky has become the first ever standalone primary partner of the Republic of Ireland women’s national team.

Ger Gilroy, managing director of OTB Sports: “We are delighted to be partnering with Sky, a well-established and respected brand in the world of sport and entertainment. We look forward to working with them across all our football coverage and driving awareness and support for the Women’s National team, as they aim to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.”

Orlaith Ryan, chief commercial officer at Sky Ireland adds: “Off The Ball is a nationally recognised sports media group and given Sky’s sports portfolio, our partnership is a great fit. Football is at the very core of Sky’s brand, with an unrivalled breadth of content across both Sky Sports and Sports Extra. Recently, we were very proud to become the primary partner of the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team, and we look forward to working with OTB to further spotlight the team’s incredible stories and celebrate their achievements.”