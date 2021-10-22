Paul Dervan and Orlando Wood to Head Up IAB Connect Panel of Speakers

Orlando Wood, chief innovation officer, System1 Group, and Paul Dervan, CMO of the National Lottery and author of “Run With Foxes” are among the guest speakers who will be in attendance at the next IAB Connect H2 2021 webinar which will take place on Thursday November 4 between 2pm and 4pm.

Bloom will also share some insights about “attention” from his latest book ‘Look Out’.

The theme of IAB Connect is 21st Century Brand Building and other speakers lined up include Joan Hallinan and Stephen Cleary, National Lottery who will talk about ‘Digital Advertising Attention: Measuring it and optimising creative and media strategies using the insights.’ Lisa Haskins, VidMob will share insights on the topic: ‘Are you ready for the 3rd era of Video advertising, while Gerard Murnaghan, Sprout Social will talk about ‘Building Your Brand: Unlocking the Secret Strength of Social.’

In addition, Alan Curley, Reach plc and Aaron Chalke, Foe will take attendees through the strategy and implementation behind a Vodafone campaign which sought to celebrate everyday curiosity and show how its products can enhance peoples’ ability to be curious.

Joanne Farnon, An Post and Emer Lawn, Starcom will also share how An Post is using Irish digital publishers and other digital channels to build the brand and communicate its commitment to sustainability to the consumer. Finally, Lynn Brennan, OMD Ireland will close the conference with some key principles for digital brand building, based on insight and research from Omnicom, and will then showcase how brands can deliver on these principles via ‘partnerships with publishers’.

The conference, sponsored by Google, Facebook and PwC, is free to attend but registration is required. To register click HERE