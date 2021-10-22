News Ireland Rolls Out National OOH Campaign to Drive Digital Subs

News Ireland has rolled out a nationwide out-of-home (OOH) marketing campaign for its flagship publications The Times and The Sunday Times.

Targeting commuters as the nation returns to the office after many, many months away, the campaign is aiming at driving digital sales for The Times and The Sunday Times. New subscribers can enjoy unlimited digital access absolutely free for one month and then pay just €9.99 a month thereafter.

The campaign features a transport network design featuring the tagline “space to think”, encouraging commuters to subscribe at www.thetimes.ie/join. The creative was designed by the company’s in-house agency Pulse Creative and The & Partnership.

The creative will feature on D-Pods, transvisions and digipanels in DART stations, bus stations and bus shelters across Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Maynooth.

Richard Bogie, Managing Director at News Ireland, says: “With the return to the office underway, commuters can now use their time to catch up on the news as they travel. As a result, we decided to focus on developing a creative concept that would help us communicate details about our fantastic digital offering to as many people as possible on their morning and evening commute. From politics and current affairs to sport and lifestyle, quality journalism is at the very heart of what we do and this campaign will help us spread this message far and wide.”