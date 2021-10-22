Dr Lorna Harding Joins Board of B&A

Behaviour & Attitudes (B&A) has appointed Dr Lorna Harding as a non-executive director of the company’s board.

A data scientist, modeler and strategy consultant, she has worked with a number of companies in the past including Bank of Ireland, ESB Networks as well as a number of non-profits and technology and health firms in Silicon Valley.

She received her PhD from the Departments of Statistics and Business, Economic and Social Studies, Trinity College Dublin, a Masters degree and Bachelors degree in Social Science from University College Cork, a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from Dublin Business School, Postgraduate diplomas in Statistics, and Computer Modeling and Simulation from Trinity College Dublin and a Diploma in Mediation from Dublin Business School. She is also a fellow of the Royal Statistical Society of London.

According to Luke Reaper, managing director, B&A: ‘We are delighted to welcome Lorna to the B&A board. We have worked together for many years and she brings a wealth of experience and expertise across enterprises and regulators in the financial, telecoms, energy, retail, and health sectors. Her most recent niche private consulting is to individuals in the technology, health, education, and not-for-profit sectors based in Silicon Valley, California, focused on leveraging company data and externally sourced data to develop and refine departmental and company strategy. This expansion into newer areas of data analytics will be particularly exciting for B&A and our clients.”

“I am honoured to join the board of directors at Behaviour and Attitudes. I am proud to become part of the B&A family which consistently offers ambitious and pioneering responses to client’s data insight and storytelling needs. As a non-executive director, I look forward to offering direction as the company grows its innovative, versatile and succinct approaches to data analytics,” adds Lorna Harding.

Harding’s appointment to the board follows the recent appointments of both Clare Kavanagh and Jimmy Larsen to the board of the research agency.